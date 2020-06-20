PM Abiy Congratulates Burundi’s new President

Addis Ababa June 20/2020 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has conveyed a congratulatory message to the newly elected President of Burundi, Major General Evariste Ndayishimiye.

The Prime Minister congratulated Burundi’s new president, on behalf of his government.

“I look forward to working together on mutual regional interests,” Abiy wrote on his face­-book page today.

Evariste Ndayishimiye has sworn in as Burundi’s new president, taking oath at a ceremony held on Thursday in the capital, Gitega, after the sudden death of his predecessor, Pierre Nkurunziza.

In his oath, Ndayishimiye pledged to “devote all my force to defending the superior interests of the nation and ensure the national unity and cohesion of the Burundian people, peace and social justice.”