Ministry Launches National ID Pilot Project

Addis Ababa, June 19/2020( ENA) A National ID Pilot Project that targets to eventually transform the existing identification cards to digital across the country was launched today.

The government of Ethiopia has been looking at ways to modernize its existing identification program called Kebelle ID card, and Ministry of Peace is tasked with establishing an identity program, it was learned.

The new identity system should not only be unique across the entire nation but should be inter-operable with local electronic platforms that relay on unique identification of individuals which is essential for Ethiopia’s ongoing digital transformation initiatives.

Following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with India’s largest R and D University today, Peace Minister Muferiat Kamil said apart from modernizing the ID card system, the program will be essential for digital service delivery, enabling online authentication, and preventing crimes, among others.

Citing the significance of digital identification, she added that “digital identification offers transformative solution to most of our social, economic as well as political problems. It is an efficient way to government and business to reach and serve our population”.

The pilot project is expected to be completed within the coming eight months.