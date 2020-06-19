Gov’t Revises Covid-19 Restrictions

Addis Ababa, June 19/2020( ENA) some revisions have been announced on the restrictions put in place in the country to contain the spread of Covid-19 today.



The quarantine period that has been 14 days is reduced to 7 days, while funerals of people who die outside treatment centers will be undertaken by the respective families, it was learned.

Coordinator of COVID-19 National Ministerial Committee and Peace Minister, Muferiat Kamil told ENA that in Ethiopia quarantine period has been 14 days for months, but now it has become a challenge due to the increasing trend of the pandemic.

Citing the maturity period of COVID-19 between 6 to 7 days, she said the committee decided to reduce the quarantine period from 14 to 7 days.

Muferiat added that the rest seven days will be followed by self-isolation at home with full cautions assisted by health experts.

According to her, the 7 days quarantine period will apply to persons entering Ethiopia through borders.

The committee also passed a mandatory decision that those who come from abroad have certificate which shows they tested negative for COVID-19 conducted 72 hours before arrival.

A person who does not have the certificate will be put in quarantine for 7 days and additional 7 days at home.

With regard to funeral of persons who die outside treatment centers, Muferiat said burial of the deceased will be undertaken with all the necessary cautions by the respective family.

She added that the government will continue burying those who have no family members.