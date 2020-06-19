Nation Reports 7 Deaths, 116 New COVID-19 Cases

Addis Ababa, June 19/2020( ENA) Ethiopia has reported 7 deaths and 116 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 4,070.



In its daily update today, Ministry of Health disclosed that the new cases were confirmed out of the 4,809 samples analyzed during the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry, all of the confirmed cases are Ethiopian nationals (76 male and 40 female), aged between 3 and 78 years old.

Among the confirmed cases, 101 are identified from the capital Addis Ababa followed by 6 from Oromia, 4 from SNNP, 1 each from Gambella, Amhara, Tigray, and Afar regional states as well as Dire dawa City Administration.

Moreover, seven more persons have passed away over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the country to 72.

Out of the total deaths today, four are from Addis Ababa while one each from Somali and Harari Regions as well as Dire Dawa City Administration.

The daily update indicated that, 93 more people were discharged from the treatment centers, bringing the total recoveries to 1,027.

Currently, there are 2,969 active cases while 32 are in sever condition, the ministry added.

So far the country has conducted over 207, 023 laboratory tests for COVID-19, with 4,070 confirmed cases, 72 deaths and 1,027 recoveries.