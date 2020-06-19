PM Abiy Says Doing Business Reform Agenda Improves Investment Climate

Addis Ababa, June 19( ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed disclosed that the Doing Business Reform Agenda undertaken in Ethiopia has brought about a positive impact in the overall investment climate of the country.

“Since the launch of ‘Doing Business Reform Agenda’, critical milestones have been realized in implementing regulatory reforms that aim to improve the overall investment climate in Ethiopia,” Abiy wrote on his Face-Book page today.

He noted the need to build on and sustain these important reforms.

According to him, the reforms were introduced in Commercial Registration and Business Licensing Amendment Proclamation and Regulation, Movable Property Security Right Proclamation and Directive, as well as Value Added Tax (VAT) Amendment Proclamation and Investment Proclamation among other key sectors.

Improving the ease of doing business has been singled out as one of the priority areas for economic reform in Ethiopia during the past two years, it was indicated.

Ease of Doing Business rankings are valued based on ten areas including starting a business, dealing with construction permits, getting electricity, registering property and getting credit among other things.