Ethiopia Recommends Emergency Use of Dexamethasone for COVID-19 Treament

Addis Ababa, June 19( ENA) Ethiopian Ministry of Health (MoH) has recommended the emergency use of low dose Dexamethasone for COVID-19 patients in the country.



Minister of Health Dr. Lia Tadesse said that her ministry has reviewed the study report of the United Kingdom (UK) about the use of Dexamethasone for COVID-19 patients.

“Following recommendation from our clinical advisory group and Health professionals National advisory council, the Ministry recommends the emergency use of low dose Dexamethasone for COVID-19 patients who require oxygen and/or mechanical ventilation for treatment,” she disclosed on her face­-book page on Friday.

According to her the details of this treatment protocol will be made available soon.

The World Health Organization (WHO) welcomes on Tuesday the initial clinical trial results from the UK that shows Dexamethasone, a corticosteroid, can be lifesaving for patients who are critically ill with COVID-19.

The drug has been proven to reduce the risk of death significantly in COVID-19 patients on ventilation and on oxygen.

Dexamethasone is a steroid that has been used since the 1960s to reduce inflammation in a range of conditions, including inflammatory disorders and certain cancers.

The drug has been listed on the WHO Model List of Essential Medicines since 1977 in multiple formulations, and is currently off-patent and affordably available in most countries, according to the WHO.