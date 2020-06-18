Institutes Donate over 22 Million Birr Worth COVID-19 Protecting Materials

Addis Ababa June 18/2020(ENA) Four local institutes have donated over 22 million Birr worth coronavirus protecting equipment and materials in support of exposed citizens to COVID-19 pandemic.

The institutes on Thursday handed over the equipment and materials to representative of the COVID-19 Resource Mobilization National Committee, Ambassador Mesganaw Arega.

Accordingly, Total Ethiopia Share Company has donated 17 million Birr while Ethiopian Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing (EPHARM) donated 3.5 million Birr and Ethiopian Marines granted 1.07 million Birr worth support in kind.

Similarly, Ethiopian Transport Employers Association contributed 900,000 Birr worth help in kind while Vision Fund Micro-Finance Institution put in cash 500,000 Birr in support of COVID-19 response.

The donation embraced of sanitizer, soaps, fuel cards, public hand washing tankers and beds, it was indicated.

COVID-19 Resource Mobilization National Committee, Ambassador Mesganaw Arega, commended the donors’ for their generous support in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

He further called upon all stakeholders to continue their support in the efforts to contain the spread of the virus and rescue the vulnerable ones from the pandemic.