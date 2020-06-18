Stakeholders Discuss Ethiopia’s Plan to Draw FDI

Addis Ababa June 18/2020(ENA) A jointly organized discussion aimed at drawing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to Ethiopia was held yesterday.

Foreign Affairs State Minister, Tsion Teklu, and Trade and Industry State Minister Misganu Arga led the discussion.

Misganu delivered a detailed presentation regarding Ethiopia’s plan in drawing FDI in the upcoming Ethiopian Fiscal Year, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Attendees deliberated on various aspects of the plan, including the potential challenges and opportunities that may arise in carrying it out.

Officials from both ministries, leaders of Ethiopian missions in Djibouti, Khartoum, Juba, Nairobi, Kampala, Dar es-Salaam, Hargeisa, and Puntland attended the meeting.

The session ended by agreeing to conduct similar discussions every month.