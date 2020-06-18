Sudan Position on GERD Based on Fair, Reasonable Use of Water, Says Minister

Addis Ababa June 18/2020 (ENA) Sudan’s position since the beginning of the dam negotiations is based on a fundamental principle of international law, namely the right of states to obtain fair and reasonable use of water without harming others, Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Yasser Abbas said.

Sudan supports the establishment of the dam, considering Ethiopia’s right to development and electricity generation, in accordance with the rules of international law, he explained at the press conference held in The SUNA Platform.

The country’s participation has been positive throughout these years in finding solutions to possible controversial issues on the issue of the dam, the minister added.

According to him, the seventh tripartite meeting held yesterday in the presence of observers was dominated by a positive and fraternal atmosphere among the three countries, which was characterized by a lot of optimism despite the complexity on some points.

Professor Yasser said that most of the technical issues were agreed by 90 to 95 percent, which are related to the first filling of the reservoir in normal conditions in dry years and in continuous operation after filling the Renaissance Dam.

However, there are a few technical points that have not yet been resolved and can be agreed upon, Sudan News Agency reported the minister as saying.

For him, these are not complex and difficult issues, especially the daily changes of behavior and continuous operation of the dam, adding that there is a difference of views on the legal aspects of the agreement’s binding after the signing of the agreement and whether it is in particular, the filling and operation of the dam or an agreement on water sharing between the 3 countries, as well as a difference of vision on the mechanism for resolving disputes between the three countries.