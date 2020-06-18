Ethiopia, Sudan, Egypt Settle Major Technical Issues on GERD

Addis Ababa June 18/2020(ENA) The tripartite negotiation between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt continued for the 7th straight day on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 amid standoff persisted.

The three countries have been holding regular video negotiations since June 9 after months of standstill.

In a press release issued by the Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy, the technical and legal teams of the three countries had a consultation in parallel sessions ahead of the ministerial meeting.

Accordingly, the teams have reported the outcome of their work to the trilateral ministerial meeting.

The most prominent technical issues are resolved through the negotiation, the press release pointed out. “However, the full completion of the negotiation will require resolution of legal issues,” it added.

The delegation of Sudan sought to report the progress and seek guidance from the Prime Minister of the Sudan, it was indicated.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to continue the negotiation after Sudan has finalized its consultation.

Beyond ensuring the optimal operation of the GERD, the negotiation requires prudence to safeguard the permanent right of Ethiopia over the Blue Nile.

Similarly, the negotiation demands the Governments of Egypt and Sudan to take a visionary road leading to sustainable cooperation that respects the sovereignty and mutual benefit of the countries.

Ethiopia reiterated its right to fill and operate the GERD based on the principles enshrined under the Declaration of Principle (DoP).

Yet, Ethiopia is of the conviction that the three countries can conclude the negotiation on the guidelines and rules with an outcome that maximizes the benefit of the countries.