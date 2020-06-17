PM Appreciates China, South Africa, Senegal Presidents for Summit on COVID-19

Addis Ababa, June 17/2020(ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed extended his appreciation today to President Xi Jinping, President Cyril Ramaphosa, and President Macky Sall for proposing the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against COVID-19.



The premier wrote on his Facebook that “building on our existing partnership is key as we all learn from one another to mitigate and overcome the threats to our health and economic systems that the global pandemic poses.”

The summit was jointly proposed by China; South Africa, the rotating chair of the African Union (AU); and Senegal, co-chair of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.