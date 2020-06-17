Nation Reports 2 Deaths, 129 New COVID-19 Cases

Addis Ababa, June 17/2020(ENA) Ethiopia has reported two deaths and 129 new Coronavirus cases today, bringing the total confirmed cases to 3,759.

According to the daily update of Ministry of Health, the death of 2 more patients has raised the total fatalities from the virus to 63, while 30 patients are in intensive care.

Out of the total 5,274 samples testes conducted in the last 24 hours, 129 have tested positive for COVID-19.

All the infected persons are Ethiopian nationals with 79 male and 50 female aged between 1 and 70 years old, it was learned.

Among the infected persons, 85 are from the capital city, 11 from Tigray, 10 from Somali, 7 from SNNP, 6 from Amhara, 5 from Oromia, and 1 from Afar regional states as well as 4 from Diredawa city administration .

Meanwhile, 111patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 849.

Since the first COVID-19 report in Ethiopia in March, the country has carried out 197,361 sample tests.