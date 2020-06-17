IGAD Predicts Suitable Climatic Conditions for Desert Locust in East Africa

Addis Ababa, June 17/2020(ENA) Climatic conditions are forecasted to be highly suitable for desert locust development in Eastern Africa, according to Inter Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD).



According to a statement sent to ENA, southern areas of Sudan, the entire South Sudan, southern, eastern and western Ethiopia, northeastern Somalia, and northern Kenya are among the areas suitable for desert locust development.

Most agro-pastoral areas in vegetative stages of crop development are at a high risk of potential damage to seasonal crops and regenerating pastures, it was indicated.

In the current desert locust invasion areas of Eastern Africa, the conditions for hatching of locust eggs into a second generation hoppers has been suitable where eggs were laid.

With most swarms dying off after reproduction and also due to intensified control, hoppers have begun emerging in many locations and young gregarious adults have also been reported.

More locations for both desert locust hopper groups and adult swarms have been reported in Turkana and Marsabit, and in the Ogaden and Dire Dawa in Ethiopia.

Hopper bands have also been recorded in multiple areas of Afar, Tigray and Somali regional states.

IGAD elaborated that ecological conditions (particularly the availability of green vegetation) are most suitable in parts of Kenya, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Somalia due to a continuation of rainfall received in the season which enhanced vegetation re-growth.