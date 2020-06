Addis Ababa, June 17/2020(ENA) Deputy Chairman of the Sudanese Transitional Military Council Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan has arrived in Addis Ababa today to discuss bilateral issues with government officials in Ethiopia.



Upon his arrival at Bole International Airport, Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen, Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew, and other high ranking government officials accorded warm welcome to the delegation,