Korea, Ethiopia Expand Cooperation for Forest Restoration, Sustainability

Addis Ababa, June 17/2020(ENA) The Korea Forest Service (KFS) has been expanding collaboration with Ethiopia to restore degraded forests and facilitate cooperation among ethnic groups in conflict regions through sustainable agro-forestry.

This was disclosed at a launching ceremony held in Seoul for the book “Re-greening Ethiopia”, co-published by KFS and the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Commission, according to Korea Herald.

During the event, a memorandum of understanding was also signed for the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030.

It is an initiative with 12 middle-power partner countries including Denmark and South Korea.

Partnering for Green Growth aims to mitigate climate change and foster sustainable growth by promoting world-class forums that drive public-private partnership development.



Since September 2019, Korea Forest Service planned and developed a forest restoration partnership project in Ethiopia. On March 10 this year, the project was selected by the P4G Secretariat as one of the “Start-up Partnership” projects of the year, it was learned.

To promote the forest restoration partnership project, Minister Park Chong-hoof of KFS had paid a courtesy visit to President Sahle-Work Zewdie in January 2020.



The partnership project is also a pilot project for Peace Forest Initiative that will contribute in revitalizing the local economy and securing regional peace by restoring degraded forests and promoting fair trade of friendly coffee.

Ethiopia’s most prestigious “Specialty Coffee” is cultivated slowly under the shade of large trees in mixed forests, not in large agricultural plantations. This method allows the coffee to develop its uniquely deep flavor and fragrance.

“It is meaningful that we are taking the first step of the Peace Forest Initiative in Ethiopia, the only African country that sent ground forces troop as reinforcement during the Korean War, to enhance peace and trust between multiple ethnic groups of the region,” Minister Park said.



He also expressed his hopes that, “as the title of the book Re-greening Ethiopia suggests, South Korea will contribute in restoring Ethiopia’s lush greenness.”