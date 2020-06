Addis Ababa June 16/2020(ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his Canadian counterpart Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have discussed about ways of containing COVID-19 today.



In a telephone conversation they held, both leaders have agreed that global and aligned leadership is critical to bridge their nations over to a post-COVID19 world.

It is to be recalled that the leaders also held telephone conversation on ways of mitigating the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) last March.