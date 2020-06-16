New Ambassadors Urged to Safeguard National Interest

Addis Ababa June 16/2020(ENA) President Sahlework Zewdie has urged newly appointed Ethiopian ambassadors to safeguard the interest of the country and carry out their duties at the utmost of their abilities.

The recently appointed ambassadors took an oath today in front of the president.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony, President Sahlework called on the ambassadors to be vigilant in identifying opportunities abroad that can be tailored to the needs of their country.

She also reiterated the profound importance of engaging the Ethiopian Diaspora in fruitful activities that can advance the prosperity of people at home.

President Sahlework further urged the ambassadors to groom junior staff members to make them ready to carry out further responsibilities in future endeavors.

Congratulating the ambassadors during the ceremony, Foreign Affairs Minister Gedu Andargachew expressed his strong belief that the ambassadors would advance Ethiopia’s interest in the bilateral and multilateral fora.

Paying allegiances to the Green Legacy Initiative of Ethiopia, the ambassadors finally planted trees in the premises of Ministry of Foreign Affairs.