Oromia State Inaugurating over 4.8 Billion Birr Projects

Addis Ababa June 16/2020(ENA)Various projects built with over 4.8 billion birr in Oromia Regional State will be inaugurated starting from today, according to the state communication bureau.

In a press briefing he gave today, Oromia Regional State Communication Bureau Head Getachew Balcha said 3,981 projects are completed and they will be inaugurated by senior regional officials starting from today.

They will benefit 12.5 million people in the region, he added.

The projects include health, school, irrigation development, water supply, roads, and athletic center, among others, it was learned.

The projects that started in 2010 and delayed due to various problems, including financial, monitoring and evaluation problems, have recently been given special attention, the head stated.

According to Getachew, the region also expects to harvest 203 million quintals as it has cultivated six million hectares of land this rainy season.

In addition, 200,000 hectares of land is being cultivated to produce over 36 million quintals in order to prevent shortage of food due to Coronavirus.

The Head revealed that the regional state is working to ensure the safety and benefits of inhabitants of the region by organizing regional security bodies.