Ministry Introduces Tourism Recovery Strategy to Stakeholders

Addis Ababa June 16/2020(ENA) Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the relevant stakeholders have discussed today a tourism recovery strategy that enables the industry to bounce back.

The main objective of the new strategy is to make the tourism industry of Ethiopia bounce back to a fresh paradigm shift re-imagined with different way of thinking and working to face new challenges and opportunities.

It incorporates proactive communication and media engagement, stimulation of the struggling industry, cooperative image building and marketing, service excellence and product diversification, implementation arrangements, monitoring and evaluation of performances.

Addressing a half-day consultative meeting on the strategy with stakeholders, Tourism and Culture Minister Hirut Kassaw said major activities have been undertaken to contain COVID-19 and to tackle its impacts in collaboration with other actors, including the preparation of quarantine centers.

With the recent development of “Forbes” listing Ethiopia as one of the seven major tourism destinations in the world during post-COVID 19 period, “we have prepared the strategy to enhance and provide quality services for visitors since global tourists eye Ethiopia as their main destination in the period,” the minister noted.

She urged all tourism actors to match the activities being undertaking with the ever-increasing expectations to be one of the next major tourist destinations at global level.

Chairperson of Addis Ababa Hotel Owners Association (AHA), Binyam Bisrat said COVID-19 has been critically disrupting the hotel sector with the result of 88 percent of hotels in Addis Ababa partially or fully closed.

The newly prepared strategy is expected to enhance and invigorate the tourism industry in Ethiopia.