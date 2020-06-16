Ethiopia Reports 109 New Cases as Recoveries Rise to 118

Addis Ababa June 16/2020 (ENA) Ethiopia on Tuesday reported 109 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total tally to 3630, the Ministry of Health announced.

In its daily update on coronavirus, the Ministry said out of 5,102 sample tests conducted over the last 24 hours, 109 people tested positive for the virus.

Among the newly identified cases 60 are males and 49 are female with ages ranging from 1-78 years. They are all Ethiopian nationals.

The capital Addis Ababa has the highest number of infections at 81 followed by Oromia 9, Somalia 4, SNNPR 4, Amhara 3, Tigray 3, Afar 3, and Harari 2.

The ministry also announced that 118 more people were discharged from treatment centers, bringing the recoveries tally to 738.

One person had lost her life from the virus, bringing the number of fatalities to 61.

Currently, there are 2,829 active cases and 32 in sever condition, the ministry added.

“Since there is community transmission of COVID-19, all burials/funerals should be done with limited family members, observing necessary all precautions and avoiding mass gatherings,” warned the ministry.

The country has conducted 192, 087 laboratory tests so far.