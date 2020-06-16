EU Extends 19 bln Birr to Support Ethiopian Health System

AddisAbaba June 16/2020(ENA)The European Union and its member states have mobilized 487 million Euros (ETB 19 billion) to support the Ethiopian health system in response to the global pandemic COVID-19.

The support will scale up quarantine sites, social protection enhancement, and livelihood recovery and strengthen the country’s economic response.

The Union added that “TeamEurope”, the Global EU Response to Covid-19, is a great example of EU solidarity in supporting Ethiopia during this crisis.

TeamEurope is supporting WHO, it stated, adding that “demonstrating our continued promotion of multilateralism and underlining the need for an integrated, effective and coherent global response to this pandemic.”

The EU with TeamEurope is also contributing 60 million Euros to IGAD’s regional coordination in supporting border facilities, continuity of health services, ensuring critical supply chains for safe trade and promoting digital solutions for the COVID-19 health response, it was indicated.

The EU supports partner countries in the fight against COVID-19 and to help build back better a more sustainable and equal world for all.