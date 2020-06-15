Nation Reports 3 Deaths, 176 New COVID-19 Cases

Addis Ababa, June 15/2020(ENA) Ethiopia has reported three deaths and 176 new Coronavirus cases today, bringing the total confirmed cases to 3,521.

According to the daily update of Ministry of Health, the death of 3 more patients has raised the total fatalities from the virus to 60, while 29 patients are in intensive care.

Out of the total 5,636 samples testes conducted in the last 24 hours, 176 have tested positive for COVID-19.

The ministry revealed that 175 of the infected persons are Ethiopian nationals and one a foreigner.

It added that 116 of the new cases are male and 60 female aged between 5 and 90 years old.

Among the infected persons, 98 are from the capital city, 33 from Amhara, 31 from Tigray, 7 from Somali, 3 from Oromia, and 2 from Afar regional states, and 2 from Dire Dawa city administration.

Meanwhile, 75 patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 620.

Since the first COVID-19 report in Ethiopia in March, the country has carried out 186,985 sample tests.