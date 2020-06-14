Peace, Reconciliation Foundation for Regional Integration: PM Abiy

Addis Ababa June 14/2020(ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reiterated the value of peace and reconciliation in the Horn region as the foundation for regional integration.

Prime Minister Abiy made the remark on Sunday during the consultation summit in Djibouti on relations between Somalia and Somaliland.

The summit follows a meeting between the two leaders facilitated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in February 2020 in Addis Ababa, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

In today’s summit, the Prime Minister recounted the abundant resources in the region that can be utilized effectively for regional development, if cooperation and peace are made to be leading forces.

He emphasized, “Together we can pool our resources to break the vicious cycle of poverty and despair.”

President of Djibouti, Ismail Omar Guelleh said on his twitter page that the resumption of the talks between Somalia and Somaliland is a perfect illustration of the continued determination of the leaders of the region to resolve differences through dialogue.