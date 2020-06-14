Deputy PM Puts Cornerstone to Construct 3.6 Billion Birr Worth Road in Amhara Region

Addis Ababa June 14/2020 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonen has laid a cornerstone on Saturday for the construction of a 108 km concrete asphalt road project in North Shewa Zone, Amhara regional state.

The construction of the road will be undertaken by Sunshine Construction Company with an outlay of 3.6 billion Birr and expected to be completed in four years, it was indicated.

It’s been long time since the construction of this road has been requested; Deputy Prime Minister Demeke indicated on the occasion and said it has now become a reality after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed promised a year ago.

The road will make the farmers greatly beneficial as it enable them easily transport their agricultural products to the market, Demeke added.

Demeke advised the general public in the area to stay safe from COVID-19 pandemic and collaborate for the smooth construction, and completion of the road project on time.

Minister of Transport, Dagmawit Mogus on her part said one of the key focuses of Ethiopia’s new ten year development plan is to drastically expand the existing road infrastructure of the country as the government believes it has a paramount significance for the overall sustainable development of the nation.