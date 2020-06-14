Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Continue Negotiation on GERD

Addis Ababa June 14/2020(ENA) The tripartite negotiation between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan on the Guidelines and Rules for the first filling and annual operation for the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) continued for the fourth day on Saturday.

According to a press statement issued by Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy, under the chairmanship of the Sudan, the three countries negotiated on technical issues on the first filling and annual operation of the GERD, in the presence of observers via video-conference.

“Based on the filling schedule of the GERD, the countries reached understanding on the first stage filling, volume of environmental flow, guidelines for first stage filling and the approach to drought management rules,” the statement indicated.

The countries have also reached an understanding on dam safety rules, environmental and social impact assessment studies, and entry into force of the Guidelines and Rules, it added.

The statement said that the three countries will exchange the guidelines and rules incorporating the outcomes of the negotiation on Sunday.

According to the press statement, “while recognizing the progress made in the previous days of the negotiations, Ethiopia would like to stress that:

First, the ongoing negotiation is not on the allocation of the Blue Nile waters.

Secondly, Ethiopia will be bound by the guidelines and rules for first filling and annual operation of the GERD that it will sign with the two downstream countries.

Third, such a commitment will only be guided by the Declaration of Principles of March 2015 that stipulates relevant international principles that are adequate for a GERD project.

Fourth, any attempt to confuse the international community or campaign to exert maximum pressure on Ethiopia to accept colonial based treaties that it is not a party to and foreclose its legitimate right of using Abbay/the Blue Nile camouflaged in the guidelines and rules on the first filling and annual operation is unacceptable.

Fifth, Ethiopia stressed that it is a genuine negotiation based on good faith and transparency that will result in finalizing the process with a win-win outcome.”

In this context, the Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy of the Federal democratic Republic of Ethiopia has found the Press Release of the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of Egypt of 13 June 2020 regrettable, the statement pointed out.

Despite the accusation of the Spokesperson that the “negotiations are faltering because of Ethiopia”, the press statement said adding that “the truth is we have made progress and if the ongoing negotiation is to falter it is only because of Egypt’s obstinacy to maintain a colonial based water allocation agreement that denies Ethiopia and all the upstream countries their natural and legitimate rights.”

On the way forward, the countries agreed to take stock of the outcomes of the negotiation and continue the negotiation on outstanding issues, it was indicated.

The negotiation will reconvene on Monday, 15 June 2020, with the chairmanship of the Egypt.