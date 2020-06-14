PM Abiy Arrives in Djibouti to Attend consultation Summit on Somalia, Somaliland

Addis Ababa June 14/20209 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today arrived in Djibouti City to attend a consultation summit on relations between Somalia and Somaliland. 

The president of Djibouti, Ismail Omar Guelleh, announced on Saturday that he will chair a meeting between President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo of Somalia and President Muse Bihi Abdi of Somaliland. 

 “I will chair a meeting between President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and President Moussa Bihi Abdi to follow up on the mediation efforts between the two leaders. I have also invited Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to attend the discussions” Guelleh twitted.

Accordingly,  Prime Minister Abiy  and his delegation arrived in Djibouti City this morning to attend the summit.

