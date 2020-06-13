Sign in
Sunday, June 14, 2020
Deputy PM Puts Cornerstone to Construct 3.6 Billion Birr Worth Road…
Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Continue Negotiation on GERD
UNICEF, Ministries Sign over 116 Mn Birr to Support the Vulnerable…
Ethiopia Expects 10.2 Percent Economic Growth over Next Ten Years
Mastercard Foundation Commits 3.2 mln USD to Repurpose Enterprises
Peace, Reconciliation Foundation for Regional Integration: PM Abiy
Tripartite Meeting Tasks Sudan to Draft “New Consensual Document”
PM Abiy Arrives in Djibouti to Attend consultation Summit on Somalia,…
Ambassador Vows Sweden to Support Ethiopia’s Reform, COVID-19 Response
AA University Agrees to Undertake Study on Admin Borders, Identity Issues
Africa in Urgent Need of Broadband Internet to Help School Children…
Nation Launches Mobile Applications to Control COVID-19
Private Sector Led Oil Agro-industrial Cluster Emerging in Gojjam
Gov’t Taking Measures to Curb COVID-19 Impacts on Manufacturers
Institute, University Sign MoU for Joint Research & Infrastructure Dev’t
Nation Confirms 179 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths, 50 Recoveries
Ministry Undertaking Comprehensive Malaria Prevention Measures
Ethiopia Marks Record Surge in New Covid-19 Cases, 8 Fatalities
Ethiopia Shares its Experience to ECOSOC on Curtailing Impacts of COVID-19
Ministry Consults with Stakeholders on assisting Ethiopians abroad Amid COVID-19
PM Abiy Launches Summer Voluntary Services in Oromia Region
Heavy Rainfall Expected in Ethiopia, Unprecedented Floodings in Parts of East…
Nation Expanding Green Infrastructure to Prosper, Says Forest Researcher
Planting in Physically Distanced Manner, Family Level Needn’t Deter COVID-19 Prevention…
PM Abiy Announces the Launch of Annual Green Legacy Tree Planting
