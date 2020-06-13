Ethiopia Marks Record Surge in New Covid-19 Cases, 8 Fatalities

Addis Ababa, June 13/2020(ENA)Ethiopia reported 268 fresh coronavirus infections on Saturday, its highest daily count since the outbreak embarked on mid March.

It was the second straight day that the daily caseload had topped more than 200, bringing the total tally of infections to 3,166, the Ministry of Health revealed.

In its daily update, the Ministry stated that the confirmed cases are reported out of the 5,644 samples analyzed over the last 24 hours.

It also reported 8 new fatalities from COVID-19, taking the total death toll in the country to 55.

Of the total new COVID-19 confirmed cases, 267 are Ethiopians and one a foreign national. 177 are males and 91 females between the age of 1 and 90 years old.

Among the new infections, 232 are identified from Addis Ababa,12 from Oromia, 8 from Amhara, 6 from Tigray,5 from harari, 2 from SNNPR, 2 from Afar and one from Benishangul-Gumz Regional States.

Meanwhile, 44 patients have recovered from the virus, raising the overall number of recoveries to 495.

Currently, there are 2,614 patients in the COVID-19 treatment centers across the country, with 39 patients in severe conditions.

A total of 176,504 tests have been conducted to date with 3,166 confirmed cases, 495 recoveries, and 55 fatalities.