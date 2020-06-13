Ethiopia Shares its Experience to ECOSOC on Curtailing Impacts of COVID-19

Addis Ababa, June 13/2020(ENA) Ethiopia has briefed the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) its experience in tackling the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic towards Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Addressing the annual ECOSOC video conference held on Friday, Labour and Social Affairs Minister Ergogie Tesfaye elaborated Ethiopia’s experience in curbing the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic towards migrants, asylum seekers, refugees and IDPs.

Ergogie also mentioned boldly the commitment of the government in implementing the National Mental Health Strategy for 2018-2025 and the legal frameworks as well as the institutional strategies to address the structural causes of migration challenges.

The meeting, which focused on mental health and psychosocial support for displaced and migrant populations in time of the pandemic and beyond.

It was organized and co-hosted by the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the IOM, in partnership with the Government of Ethiopia, the UNHCR and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

The meeting was held under the theme:“Reinforcing humanitarian assistance in the context of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations: taking action for people-centered solutions, strengthening effectiveness, respecting international humanitarian law and promoting the humanitarian principles.”

The issues on the provisions for mental health and psychosocial support, to address emotional and social suffering and inclusion of migrants and refugees, especially those with increased protection risks, in the MHPSS were raised and discussed by participants, it was indicated.