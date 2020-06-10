Heavy Rainfall Expected in Ethiopia, Unprecedented Floodings in Parts of East Africa

Addis Ababa June 10/2020 (ENA) Heavy rainfall above 200 mm is expected in western Ethiopia and western South Sudan from 11-20 June 2020, according to Inter-governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Climate Prediction and Applications Centre.

Moderate to heavy rainfall between 50-200 mm is expected in much of South Sudan, southern parts of Sudan, western Ethiopia, parts of western and northwestern Kenya, parts of western and northern Uganda, and parts of southwestern and coastal Somalia, it added.

Besides, high daily-mean temperatures above 30oC are expected in Sudan, Eritrea, Djibouti, northeastern Ethiopia, and northern Somalia.

Moderate daily-mean temperatures between 20-30oC are expected in South Sudan, much of Uganda, northwestern and coastal Tanzania, eastern and northwestern Kenya, much of Somalia, and southeastern and border areas of Ethiopia.

Previous forecasts warned above normal rainfall could cause unprecedented flooding in some parts of East African countries, including Ethiopia.

National Disaster Risk Management Commission warned that thousands could be displaced and properties damaged due to unprecedented flooding in the coming rainy season in Ethiopia.