Ethiopia Confirms 170 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Fatalities in 24 Hours

Addis Ababa June 10/2020(ENA) Ethiopia on Wednesday reported 170 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 2,506.

In its daily update, the Ministry of Health disclosed that the confirmed cases are reported out of the 6,187 samples analyzed over the last 24 hours.

The ministry also reported 3 new fatalities from COVID-19, taking the total death toll in the country to 35.

All of the infected individuals are Ethiopian nationals (93 males and 77 females) aged between 2 and 115 years.

Among the identified cases, 81 are in the capital Addis Ababa, 57 in Somali, 13 in Amhara, 7 in Oromia and Tigray each, as well as 3 in Harari and 2 in Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ (SNNPR) Regional States.

Meanwhile, 22 more patients have recovered from the virus over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 401.

Currently there are 2,068 patients in the Covid-19 treatment centers across the country with 32 patients in intensive care unit.

Ethiopia has now conducted more than 158, 000 sample tests.