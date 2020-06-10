House Extends Federal, Regional State Councils’ Mandate

Addis Ababa June 10/20209(EAN)The House of Federation (HoF), in its regular session on Wednesday, approved a decision that authorized federal and regional state councils continue to pursue.

The House approved the resolution with 114 votes, 4 against and one abstention.

The resolution perpetuating the terms of the councils, after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, was proposed by the Council of Constitutional Inquiry and Identity Affairs Standing Committee of the House.

The terms of both Houses and Councils of the Regional States will be extended until global health institutions confirmed that COVID-19 pandemic is not a health threat and further approved by the parliament.

Accordingly, the next general elections will be held within 9 months to one year period.