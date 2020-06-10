Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan Agree to Resume Talks on GERD

Addis Ababa, June 10/2020(ENA)The Ministers of Water Affairs of Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt held video conference on Tuesday agreeing to resume the tripartite negotiation on the first filling and annual operation of the GERD in the presence of observers.



A press statement issued by the Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy of Ethiopia revealed that “Understanding is reached to continue the tripartite meeting in the coming days.”

The three countries deliberated on issues pertaining to procedures, the observers and their role, and key issues of the respective countries.

The observers are reportedly South Africa, European Union and the United States of America, which agreement is yet to be reached regarding the role of the observers, according to the ministry.

The meeting will also continue today. The scope of the negotiation is on the first filling and annual operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), it was indicated.

Ethiopia has already planned to start filling of the reservoir of the dam in July.