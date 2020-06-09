Ethiopia, South Africa to Enhance Cooperation

Addis Ababa, June 9/2020 ( ENA)Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew held telephone conversation with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor today.



The ministers exchanged views on wide-ranging bilateral and regional issues, including the enhancing of cooperation between the two countries, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides also agreed to work together in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic and forge joint approach to tackle the scourge.

Foreign Minister Gedu also briefed Naledi Pandor on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) negotiations held between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt and the overall construction process of the flagship project.

South African Foreign Minister, Naledi Pandor said on her part that unresolved GERD issues should be resolved through dialogue among the countries.