Nobel Peace Prize Institute “Stands Firmly Behind Decision to Award PM Abiy”

June 9/2020 ( ENA) Norwegian Nobel Peace Prize Institute members said today that they stand firmly behind their decision of last year to award the Nobel Peace Prize 2019 to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

An official letter issued by Norwegian Nobel Institute Director Olav Njølstad, said “the committee has never reconsidered its decision nor, as for now, has it any intention to do so.”

As a matter of fact, the statues of the Norwegian Nobel Committee do not allow it to revoke a Peace Prize once awarded, he noted.

The letter further stated that “the same goes for the other Nobel Committees and Nobel Prizes as well. Indeed, not a single Nobel Prize has ever been revoked since the first prizes were awarded back in 1901.”

It is to be recalled that some politically disgruntled elements have been claimed that the committee regretted the awarding of Abiy.

The letter appears to be a clarification of its position that “the committee has never reconsidered its decision nor, as for now, has it any intention to do so.”