Ethiopia Records 190 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 more Fatalities

Addis Ababa, June 9/2020 ( ENA) The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ethiopia rose by 190 over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 2,336.



It also reported 5 new fatalities from coronavirus, taking the total death toll in Ethiopia to 32.

In its daily update, the Ministry of Health disclosed that the increase in numbers follows after laboratory testing with more than 4,599 carried out over the last 24 hours.

Of the total 190 confirmed cases, 135 are males and 55 females aged between 1 and 89 years. All the infected individuals are Ethiopian nationals.

Among the identified cases, 153 are in Addis Ababa, 16 in Oromia, 10 in Amhara, and 2 in Tigray Regional States. In each Regional States of SNNPR, Harari and Somali 3 people have identified with the virus.

Meanwhile, 18 more patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 379.

A total of 152,334 samples have been tested in Ethiopia since the first case was reported last March.