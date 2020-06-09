French Embassy Inaugurates COVID-19 Related Community Health Project in Addis

Addis Ababa, June 9/2020 ( ENA)The French Embassy in Addis Ababa has inaugurated today a community health project in the capital city in order to support the effort in the fight against COVID-19 epidemic.



According to a press release from the Embassy, the community health project will support two districts — Ferensay Legasion and Gebi Guebrel, with the capacity to provide service for 2,500 persons in relation to COVID-19.

French Ambassador to Ethiopia, Frederic Bontems inaugurated the project established in collaboration with the Ethiopian NGO “MCMDO-Mothers and Children Multisectoral Development” and several French partner companies, the statement added.

The health project will provide 400 hygiene kits consisting of masks, hydro-alcoholic gels and soaps to vulnerable families and protection kits will be given to 445 health workers from three health centers and 30 handwashing stations with clean water and a stock of soaps will be installed, it stated.

An awareness raising campaign of the protection against the virus and the wear of mask will be carried out among the population, in accordance with the guidelines approved by the Ethiopian Ministry of Health and the Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI).

According to the press release, this targeted intervention will be implemented up to June 30, 2020, while other initiatives of this type will be organized in the coming months in other urban areas in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funded by the French Embassy in Ethiopia, this project has benefited from the French companies Décathlon, Vergnet Groupe, Muya Abyssinian Crafts as well as the Franco-Ethiopian Business Club (CAFE), it was learned.