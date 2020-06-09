FM Gedu Lauds IOM for Strong Partnership with Ethiopia on Migration

Addis Ababa, June 9/2020 ( ENA) Minister of Foreign Affairs Gedu Andargachew has praised the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for its continued assistance to Ethiopian nationals both at home and abroad.



Gedu made the remark during his meeting with Maureen Achieng, Head of the IOM Special Liaison Office in Ethiopia on Monday, according to a statement from the ministry.

During their discussion Gedu expressed his appreciation to the IOM for its strong partnership with Ethiopia on the issue of migration.

He further thanked the organization for its continued assistance to Ethiopian nationals who find themselves in a vulnerable situation both at home and abroad, including those who were stranded in some countries in Africa and the Middle East due to COVID-19.

Maureen Achieng for her part also appreciated the Ethiopian government for its unyielding support to the organization and hoped this would further strengthen the already excellent partnership that exists between Ethiopia and IOM since 1995.