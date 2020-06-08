Dedicated Efforts Underway to Resolve Border Issues between Ethiopia, Sudan: PM

Addis Ababa June 8/2020(ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today told the parliament that strong efforts are underway to resolve the trivial border dispute between Ethiopia and Sudan through negotiations.

Responding to queries raised by members of the House of Peoples’ Representatives (HPR) today, Prime Minister Abiy said border issues between Ethiopia and Sudan are inconsequential that could not lead to somber clashes.

The brotherly Sudanese people are true brother of the Ethiopian people, in many instances they have been owed to Ethiopians, according to Prime Minister.

Abiy stated that the people of the two countries are “one people that have been bounded by blood and flesh.”

“Ethiopia has no intention of fighting the people and Government of Sudan,” he said adding but there are forces that triggering a flare-up between the neighboring countries to lead them into border standoff in a move to turn away from cooperation, he noted.

However, Abiy reaffirmed that the cases do not lead to face-off and that efforts are being made to resolve the matter through negotiations.

“Our focus is now on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and we will not lift our eyes from there,” he underscored.

The border between Ethiopia and Sudan has remained the scene of sporadic clashes and the recent lethal skirmishes heightened tension along the border between the two countries.

Ethiopia has urged the two countries to hunt for diplomatic solution as a means of resolving the border dispute as there was no need for the neighboring countries to slide down into resentment.