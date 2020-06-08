Russia Ready to Support GERD Negotiation: Ambassador

Addis Abab June 8/2020 (ENA) Russia expressed readiness to help Ethiopia, Sudan, and Egypt achieve mutually beneficial agreements on the negotiations over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedu Andargachew discussed with Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Evgeny Terekhin today.

Recalling the long and historical relationship between the two countries, the Russian Ambassador reiterated that his country has a special place to its relation with Ethiopia.

Gedu on his part appreciated Russia’s call on the tripartite countries to resolve issues on GERD in accordance to international law and accepted principles.

Furthermore, Gedu lauded the government of Russia for urging the tripartite to resume negotiations along with the spirit of the 2015 Khartoum Declaration of Principles.

He also commended the long-standing fraternal relationship between Ethiopia and Russia.