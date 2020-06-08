FM Gedu Urges the New Ambassadors to Advance, safeguard Ethiopia’s Interests

Addis Ababa June 8/2020 (ENA) Minister of the Foreign Affairs, Gedu Andargachew urged the newly appointed Ambassadors to actively engage in bilateral and multilateral fora that advance and safeguard Ethiopia’s fundamental interests.

Opening today a four-day-long training organized to the newly appointed Ethiopian ambassadors last March this year, Gedu expressed his belief that the ambassadors will follow their predecessors in drawing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to the nation, in addition to promoting the tourism and cultural assets of the country.

He also urged the diplomats to actively engage in technology transfer, and extending hands in protecting the rights and interests of Ethiopians living overseas.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, seasoned diplomats will cover a range of topics regarding Ethiopia’s Foreign policy during the training.