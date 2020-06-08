Ethiopia Reports 136 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Addis Ababa June 8/2020(ENA) Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health on Monday confirmed 136 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total tally of infections to 2,156.

The uptick in numbers follows an increase in laboratory testing with more than 4, 775 carried out over the last 24 hours.

Of the new COVID-19 infected persons, 124 of them are Ethiopian and the rest 12 are foreign nationals. The patients are 85 males and 51 females between 1 and 97 years old.

Among the new infections, 115 are from the capital Addis Ababa, 7 from Tigray, 9 from Oromia, 2 each Harari and Somali and one from Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples’ Regional States.

Meanwhile, 17 patients have recovered from the virus raising the overall number of recoveries to 361.

Currently, there are 1,766 patients in the COVID-19 treatment centers across the country with 32 patients in intensive care unit, it was indicated.

A total of 147, 735 tests have been conducted to date with 2,156 confirmed cases, 361 recoveries and 27 death records.