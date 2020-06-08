PM Abiy Says GERD to Ascertain Nat’l Dev’t without Harming Others

Addis Ababa June 8/2020 (ENA) The construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is aimed at ascertaining the multifaceted development of Ethiopians without causing harm on other brotherly people, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.

Prime Minister Abiy responded to questions raised by members of the House of Peoples’ Representatives (HPR) on Monday.

During the session, the Premier said due to the six years delay of GERD construction, Ethiopia has lost about 6 billion USD on the top of additional expenditure incurred.

The civil construction of the dam was at 525 meters above Mean Sea Level, Abiy stated, adding that “however, in just over a year has reached 560 meters and will be filled with 4.9 billion cubic meter of water this rainy season.”

Moreover, the Premier stated GERD upon reaching 595 meter high, it will contain 18.4 billion cubic meters of water and finally 74 billion cubic meter water on the last phase.

He noted “we are tired of begging and desire to develop does not mean we have intentions to harm other countries.”

Some 50 million of Ethiopian people have no clean potable water and electricity, Abiy said, and underscored “completing the project and utilizing it is no different than fulfilling the basic rights like that of Egypt reached electricity to 98 percent.”

Upon completion, GERD has pivotal importance not only to Egypt and Sudan but also the entire continent of Africa, he added.

According to some estimates, the dam will generate 27 million USD per day and increase the total electricity access in Ethiopia to 50 percent.

In spite of this momentous attainment, tens of millions of Ethiopians are still likely to remain without electricity for decades, particularly in rural areas.

Egypt is concerned that the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) will reduce its water supplies. However, Ethiopia says the dam was not intended to harm Egypt’s interests but has been built to generate electricity.