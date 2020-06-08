“No Ethiopian Student in China Contracted with COVID-19”: PM Abiy

Addis Ababa June 8/2020(ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced that ‘no Ethiopian student in China’ has contracted with coronavirus.

The Prime Minister said this when he was responding to questions raised by members of the House of Peoples’ Representatives today.

Abiy expressed his gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping for his constructive treatment of Ethiopian students in China.

Since late January governments around the world began evacuating their citizens out of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak of COVID-19,and neighboring Chinese cities.

Speaking on the evacuation of Ethiopian students, Prime Minister Abiy said there were questions about the government’s response to repatriate the students at the time of the virus. But it was the right decision to help the students stay in China, he added.

Currently, thousands of Ethiopian students are studying in different universities and colleges of China.

China is Ethiopia’s largest trading partner and the ties between the two countries have flourished in recent years.