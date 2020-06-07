Construction of GERD Reached at Critical Stage: Deputy PM

Addis Ababa June 7/2020(ENA)The construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is well underway in a bid to begin filling of water with the scheduled time frame, Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen disclosed.

A high profile Ethiopian delegation led by the Deputy Prime Minister visited the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on Sunday.

During the visit, Deputy Prime Minister Demek emphasized the need to expedite the construction of the dam in order to begin the filling of water with the scheduled time frame.

Noting the fact that the construction has reached a critical stage, with a strong public support and close government oversight, he announced that “we are now nearing to witness the first phase of the good news of the project with coordinated effort.”

He has also thanked the project leaders, experts and employees who have been showing determination to realize the project amid numerous challenges including the enduring difficult weather around the project site.

The Deputy Prime Minister has also urged them to accomplish their responsibilities successfully that the government of Ethiopia and people have bestow on them by taking appropriate precautions from COVID-19 pandemic during the next construction period.

Ethiopia has planned to start filling the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) this rainy season.