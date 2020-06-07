Planting in Physically Distanced Manner, Family Level Needn’t Deter COVID-19 Prevention Efforts: PM

Addis Abeba, june 7/2020( ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that planting trees, during this year’s annual Green Legacy Campaign, in a physically distanced manner and at the family level need not deter the nation’s COVID-19 prevention efforts.

The premier highlighted in a statement posted on his Face-Book page on Sunday that with the launch of this year’s Green Legacy, “let us not think that the government is asking citizens to throw caution to the wind.”

Strictly adhering to prevention measures is critical he said, adding that, “we can also maintain productivity and meet our goals while observing these measures put in place.”

“The Green Legacy is not a one day event. It will happen throughout the rainy season. It can be realized at the individual and household level” Abiy pointed out.

The premier stated that before the first case of COVID19 in Ethiopia, the nation has set up a Ministerial Committee to oversee prevention efforts.

Since then various sub-committees have been formed to ensure adequate preparedness and response in containing and mitigating the virus, he added.

“These sub-committees have focused on setting up isolation, quarantine and treatment centers nationally; procuring as well as soliciting support for medical supplies including personal protective equipment; mobilizing nationally and among diaspora communities for resources; preparing food stockpiles for the most vulnerable in case of extreme eventualities; and putting into effect various macroeconomic regulations” the PM noted.

The enforcement of various measures have been put in place to ensure the readiness by the public for a surge period in positive cases, which “we are witnessing now as community spread,” according to Abiy.

While the government has been putting significant efforts over the past three months, the role that each and every individual plays to stop the spread of the virus should not be underestimated, he underscored.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Abiy last Friday officially announced the launch of the annual Green Legacy Initiative campaign that aims at planting 5 billion trees during this rainy season.