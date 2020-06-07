Ethiopia Recordes Highest Single-day COVID-19 Deaths

Addis Abeba, May 7/2020( ENA) Ethiopia recorded seven new COVID-19 fatalities on Sunday, the highest single-day surge since the pandemic hit the country in early March, raising the death toll to 27.

In its daily update on new infections, the Ministry of Health revealed that 7 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 27.

Out of the total fatalities, six of them are from Addis Ababa city, while one is from Oromia regional State.

According to Ministry, the nation has also reported 86 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total infections to 2,020.

The new confirmed cases are part of the 6,092 laboratory tests analyzed over the last 24 hours.

All of the confirmed cases are Ethiopian nationals, (51 male and 35 female), aged between 7 and 82 years old.

Among the new infections 66 are from Addis Ababa, 7 from Tigray, 7 from Oromia, one from Amhara, 4 from Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples’ Region and one from Dire Dewa City Administration.

Meanwhile, 63 patients have recovered from the virus raising the overall number of recoveries to 344.

According to the ministry, a total of 848 COVID-19 cases and 16 fatalities related to the virus were reported over the last one week.

Currently, there are 1,647 patients in the Covid-19 treatment centers across the country with 32 patients in intensive care unit, it was indicated.

A total of 142, 960 tests have been conducted to date with 2,020 confirmed cases, 344 recovery and 27 deaths.