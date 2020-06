Addis Abeba, May 7/2020 (ENA) The House of Peoples’ Representatives will hold its 5th extraordinary session on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

During the session, Prime Minister Abiy will give answers and explanations to questions to be raised by members of the house.

The session will be broadcasted live from the Prime Minister’s Office Conference Hall, according to a press release sent to ENA.