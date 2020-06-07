Deputy Prime Minster Demeke Visits GERD

Addis Abeba, May 7/2020 (ENA) A High profile Ethiopian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen visited the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on Sunday.

The delegation includes Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Water, Irrigation and Energy, Innovation and Technology and Press Secretary at Office of the Prime Minister Nigusu Tilahun.

The delegation has taken a closer look at the construction activities of the flagship project of the GERD.

The move aimed to redouble efforts of the construction of the mega project with a view to benefit from the completion of the dam in the bid to alleviate power gap in Ethiopia.

Currently, the overall construction of the GERD has reached 73.7 percent and impounding of the dam will begin in July 2020.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is Africa’s biggest hydroelectric project and the 10th largest in the world.

It is a 5 billion USD project that was expected to increase Ethiopia’s hydroelectric power capacity five fold.