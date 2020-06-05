South Sudan Refutes Baseless Social Media Claims

Addis Ababa, June 5/2020( ENA) Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew today held talks with South Sudan’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, James Pitia Morgan on bilateral and regional mutual concerns.



The two sides discussed the challenges facing the East Africa region and emphasized the need for pursing mutual cooperation.

During the discussions, Ambassador James Pitia Morgan said South Sudan will not do anything that could harm the national interests of Ethiopia.

The ambassador further dismissed the recent reports on social media that claim South Sudan’s agreement with Egypt to give a military base in Pagak as baseless.

Morgan further noted that his government has issued a statement that refuted the baseless reports.

He also recalled his press statement that he has given to the local media in Addis Ababa yesterday debunking rumors perpetrated by groups that could not stand the long-standing and cordial relationship between Ethiopia and South Sudan.

Gedu on his part expressed his strong belief that the claims are unfounded adding that South Sudan would not have any justifiable reasons to engage in activities that would harm the brotherly relationship that existed between the two countries.

In their discussion about the construction, filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, the ambassador said Ethiopia has got the right to equitably utilize its resources under the auspices of the accepted principles of ‘causing no significant harm’ and cooperation.

The ambassador also extended his gratitude for the Government of Ethiopia for its support in the fighting against COVID-19 pandemic.